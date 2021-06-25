Free outdoor movie screening with Save the Dunes June 30
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Save the Dunes is kicking off Plastic-Free July with a free outdoor movie screening at its headquarters on June 30. Save the Dunes, an organization that protects and advocates for the Indiana dunes, Lake Michigan, and surrounding natural areas, is hosting a free showing of the documentary, “Bag It,” ahead of Plastic-Free July, an international movement with a focus on eliminating plastic pollution in the environment.www.abc57.com