This post was written by Asim Razzaq, CEO of Yotascale. At the end of the month, when it’s time to pay the cloud bill, cloud hosting providers will tell you how much you owe, down to the last penny. However, predicting and reducing next month’s costs — or even the costs accrued during a fiscal year — becomes more complex and challenging. The reason is that workloads deployed to public cloud platforms are substantially more difficult to review, audit and predict than those in a private data center.