DC Trident Announce Olympic Gold Medalist Cullen Jones as Assistant Coach

Known as the “400M Diva,” Natasha Hastings, 34, won two Olympic gold medals in track and field. Then, in the midst of training for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, she discovered she was pregnant. She gave birth to her son, Liam, in August 2019 and got right back on the track six weeks later. In addition to pursuing her running career, Hastings interviews fellow athletes on her YouTube channel, Tea Time With Tasha, and is pursuing her master’s degree in psychology to become a therapist. Here, she talks about the stress of being pregnant as a competitive athlete, battling anxiety attacks during the pandemic, and her race-day routine. Last week, she narrowly missed qualifying for Tokyo, but she plans to continue competing throughout the summer. She lives outside of Austin, Texas, with her mom and son. Here’s how she gets it done.