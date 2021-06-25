Cancel
DC Trident Announce Olympic Gold Medalist Cullen Jones as Assistant Coach

By Braden Keith
swimswam.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC Trident General Manager Kaitlin Sandeno (left) has hired Cullen Jones (right) as a new assistant coach for the 2021 season. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The DC Trident have announced the addition of four-time Olympic medalist Cullen Jones to their coaching staff for the 2021 season of the...

swimswam.com
