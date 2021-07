This is an article by Mark Murphy, a Savannah physician, author and a longtime contributor to the Savannah Morning News. At approximately 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, all the information systems at St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital system in Savannah went down. It wasn’t a simple software glitch or a temporary power outage. It was, instead, a complete information technology (IT) equipment meltdown. Everything, from the electronic medical record (EMR) used to document all patient encounters to the lab, radiology and billing software, went down. Even the phones, which are formatted as voice over internet protocol (VOIP) devices, stopped working. All of St. Joseph's/Candler usual patient encounter protocols were immediately rendered ineffective. The hospital system, was, in essence, flying blind.