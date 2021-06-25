Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

How To Help Those Affected By The Surfside Tower Collapse

By Ryan Pfeffer
Posted by 
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A running list of charitable efforts. On Thursday, June 24, part of the Champlain Towers condominium in Surfside collapsed, trapping residents in the rubble. The story is still developing and first responders are still working to locate over 150 missing people. But right now, there are ways you can help those affected by the tower collapse, from direct donations to helping feed survivors and first responders. We’ve rounded up various charity efforts below, and will be updating the list as often as we can.

www.theinfatuation.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
449
Followers
3K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surfside#Missing People#The Tower#Charity#The Miami Heat#Ne 183rd St#World Central Kitchen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Houston, TXthebuzzmagazines.com

Surfside Tragedy: How Houstonians Can Help

Tragedy struck near Miami last week when a 12-story residential building partially collapsed in the beachside town of Surfside. At least 18 people were found dead and 145 are missing. Two of those killed in the collapse were native Houstonians, 54-year-old Manny Lafont, who was born and raised in Houston and is a Sharpstown High School graduate, and 21-year-old Andreas Giannitsopoulos, a St. Thomas High School graduate and family friend of Lafont’s. Andreas had been visiting Manny, his father's best friend.
Charitiescdcgamingreports.com

Seminole Tribe fund helps those impacted by Champlain Towers tragedy

The Seminole Tribe’s Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming Friday announced a $250,000 cash donation to the Support Surfside Fund to help those affected by the collapse of Champlain Towers. The donation is part of the Seminole Tribe’s Support Surfside Program to help residents and families impacted by the June...
Surfside, FLarcamax.com

Damage at Surfside condo tower got 'significantly worse' before collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A “grueling” search and rescue effort continued Tuesday for possible survivors of the deadly collapse of the Surfside condo building, which was showing signs of an “accelerating” concrete failure about two months ago. “You’re missing until you’re found,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters, as 150 people...
Surfside, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

The Teen Pulled Alive From Surfside Building Collapse Files Lawsuit

The family of a teen pulled alive from the Surfside rubble files a lawsuit claiming its condo association knew the high rise was “at grave risk of collapse.” Relatives of 15-year-old Jonah Handler claim the condo association at Champlain Towers South in Surfside was aware of previous “widespread structural damage” at the building, as detailed in a 2018 engineer’s report. 54-year-old mother died during the collapse.
AnimalsBBC

How dogs are helping the Surfside rescue effort

From search and rescue to trauma therapy, these dogs are playing a pivotal role after the deadly building collapse in Surfside, Florida. The specially trained canines have travelled from as far away as New Jersey and Puerto Rico to aid first responders and the families and friends of victims.
Surfside, FLarcamax.com

Surfside building department was under fire before tower collapsed, records show

MIAMI — In the years leading up to the collapse of a residential condo building in Surfside, the town’s Building Department was plagued by disorganization and lack of communication — so much so that former town manager Guillermo Olmedillo placed the department under administrative review, according to a January 2019 memorandum obtained by the Miami Herald.
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Mother, daughter 'should not be alive' after condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A mother and daughter who paramedics said “should not be alive” after what they went through during the condo tower collapse are on the long road to recovery, a relative said Friday. But the husband and father who lived with them remained among the missing after crews...
Indian Shores, FLwusf.org

How To Spot And Help Seabirds Affected By Red Tide

Red tide is not only afflicting fish and people who live on or visit the beach. Nesting sea and shore birds are especially vulnerable this time of year. Several American oystercatchers exhibiting symptoms of red tide poisoning have been taken to Seaside Seabird Sanctuary in Indian Shores. Not too many breeding shore birds have been showing symptoms of red tide poisoning yet, but more are expected as red tide continues to linger off the Gulf Coast.
Indiana StatePosted by
Only In Indiana

The Hidden Beach In Indiana With Clear Waters That Rival The Caribbean

There’s a secluded and hidden beach in Palmyra, Indiana, that few Hoosiers know about, and it’s absolutely perfect if you’re looking for some peace and tranquility during the warmest months of the year. Pristine blue waters and a sandy beach will make you think you’ve gone to the Bahamas for the day! It turns out […] The post The Hidden Beach In Indiana With Clear Waters That Rival The Caribbean appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy