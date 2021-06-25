FINA Releases List of 50 Confirmed Open Water Swimmers for Tokyo Olympics

Aleksander Lesun of Russia and Chloe Esposito of Australia won't be defending their modern pentathlon Olympic titles at the Tokyo Games. HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: First off, an explanation of the event. The modern pentathlon consists of fencing, freestyle swimming (200 meters), equestrian show jumping and a final combined event of laser shooting and cross-country running. In the final event, athletes complete four circuits shooting five targets from a distance of 10m within 50 seconds using a laser pistol, and running 800 meters. ... It was first held at the 1912 Stockholm Games, with the women's event added at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. ... Aleksander Lesun of Russia won the gold medal, with Pavlo Tymoshchenko of Ukraine taking silver and Ismael Hernandez Uscanga of Mexico capturing bronze. The women's podium went like this: Chloe Esposito of Australia, gold; Elodie Clouvel of France, silver and Oktawia Nowacka of Poland, bronze. A British female modern pentathlete has appeared on the medal stand in four of the five Olympics.