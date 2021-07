Steve Hucke brings a strong knowledge of recruiting to the Brevard College Admissions Department due to his 25 years of recruiting prospective student-athletes at various colleges within in the Midwest. He will be starting his 3rd year as a member of the Brevard College Baseball Coaching staff. Steve spent 17 years as the Head Women’s Basketball and Head Baseball Coach at Rochester Community and Technical College (MN). He won over 350 games in baseball, participated in the 2011 NJCAA DIII World Series and 290 games in Women’s Basketball which was highlighted winning the 2009 NJCAA DIII Women’s Basketball National Title.