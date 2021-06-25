Boston police ask for help in search for man who hit elderly man with hammer in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help locating a man they say hit an elderly man with a hammer in Dorchester on Sunday. Officers responding to a report of an injured person in the area of Columbia Road and Washington Street around 2 p.m. found the elderly male victim suffering from an apparent leg injury, according to Boston police. The man told officers he was approached by an unidentified man who got out of a stopped motor vehicle and hit him in the shin with a hammer before fleeing the area.