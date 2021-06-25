Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

DLG’s EuroTier Middle East trade fair to host inaugural meeting of Union of Arab Poultry Producers

The Poultry Site
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DLG (German Agricultural Society), organizer of the EuroTier Middle East trade fair, welcomes the creation of the Union of Arab Poultry Producers, a new association, which is set to strengthen the Arab poultry producers’ market position. The announcement to form the UAPP, a non-profit association, was made Thursday on...

www.thepoultrysite.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poultry#Arab World#Arab Countries#Trade Fair#Dlg#Eurotier Middle East#Uapp#Jordanian#Sudanese#Tunisian#Kuwaiti#Saudi#Uae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Tunisia
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
Egypt
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

CAHE show 2021: innovative livestock technology attracts widespread attention

Bigger than ever before, the 19th China Animal Husbandry Expo (CAHE) was held from 18 to 20 May 2021 in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, China. Big Dutchman, recognised as a global leading supplier of egg, poultry and pig equipment, again attended this show with a large booth as the virtual tour linked here shows. The company’s innovative technology attracted an impressive number of industry officials, experts and entrepreneurs to the booth of Big Dutchman China. Some of the latest developments from the German headquarters were introduced to the public for the first time.
ConstructionPosted by
TheStreet

Middle East And Africa Industrial Construction Projects Tracker 2021: Focus On Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt, Iran, South Africa, Ethiopia, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Kuwait & Algeria

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Construction Projects, Middle East and Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides a detailed analysis of industrial construction projects in Middle East and Africa, based on projects. The publisher is currently tracking industrial construction projects in MEA with...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Digital Trader Spotted in China–Middle East & North Africa International Trade Digital Expo

GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2021-- Driven by the needs of international trade, it has become a trend to hold exhibitions online. Organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), China-Middle East & North Africa International Trade Digital Expo 2021 had its grand opening through the digital platform GTW-VE on 15th June 2021. The Expo lasted for 10 days in total and attracted 10,000+ overseas visitors and 10,000+ business enterprises.
Worldtelecoms.com

How stc helped Saudi Arabia become the Middle East’s new digital hub

The world has changed in a very short space of time with the global pandemic altering the way in which we think, behave and interact. Restrictions around the world have meant that now, more than ever, people have been relying on technology in their everyday life. Thanks to lockdowns and social distancing, demand for mobile and Internet gaming has risen considerably and TV and online streaming services have surged. As we depend more and more on technology it’s vital that telecommunications companies are able to provide their customers with the high-speed Internet connection to cope with the increased demand – enter 5G. stc has been showcasing its advanced 5G technology at MWC Barcelona 2021, the world’s leading mobile technology event that’s attended by over 750 networks and 400 companies presenting the latest innovations. Guests have been enjoying over 250 conference and keynote sessions, of which stc’s GCEO Eng. Olayan M. Alwetaid spoke on the topic of sustainability within the ICT industry.
MarketsPosted by
The Associated Press

Online Trade at Acclaimed China–Middle East & North Africa International Trade Digital Expo

The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), in cooperation with the China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) hosted China–Middle East & North Africa International Trade Digital Expo 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005369/en/. Held every two years, the Expo is a...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Middle East’s BNPL Firm Tabby Teams With New York’s Splitit

New York’s Splitit has teamed up with the Middle East’s tabby to offer expanded buy now pay later (BNPL) tools and white label opportunities, according to a press release on Monday (June 28). The strategic partnership brings Splitit into the fast-growing $7 billion United Arab Emirates (UAE) and $11 billion...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Saudi drags major Gulf bourses lower as Abu Dhabi gains

On Sunday, a slew of Gulf bourses had gobbled down hefty losses with Saudi Arabia’s main index leading the decline, however, Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index had averted a broad sell-off and closed the session in an affirmative territory. In point of fact, in the day’s Gulf market, most major bourses...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Italy’s Eni lays out plans in Algeria and Egypt, UAE joins race with help from Japan

Milan-based Eni is stepping up its hydrogen plans in North Africa, where it's partnering with three local companies. On Wednesday, General Manager Alessandro Puliti met in Algiers with Toufik Hakkar, CEO of Sonatrach, to speak about green hydrogen opportunities in Algeria. “A road map was outlined for the joint assessment of the technical and commercial feasibility of a pilot project to produce hydrogen using electricity generated from renewable sources (solar and wind),” the company said in a statement. In order to preserve the country's water resources, the companies will seek to use water produced by oil fields for the electrolysis processes necessary for the production of hydrogen after its appropriately treated. A day later, Eni announced it had signed an agreement with the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC) and the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to assess the technical and commercial feasibility of projects for the production of blue and green hydrogen in Egypt. “The parties will conduct a study into joint projects to produce green hydrogen, using electricity generated from renewables, and blue hydrogen, through the storage of CO2 in depleted natural gas fields,” Eni said in note released Thursday. The study will also analyze the local market consumption potential of hydrogen as well as export opportunities. Meanwhile, other Italian companies are teaming up to develop hydrogen solutions. Also on Thursday, defence group Leonardo and gas transmission operator Snam signed a memorandum of understanding for the joint development of cyber security and advanced sensor solutions for large energy networks. “This is the starting point for our partnership with Leonardo … to develop technologies aimed at strengthening the security of energy networks, optimising their management and decarbonising the aerospace sector through hydrogen,” Snam’s CEO Marco Alverà commented in a note.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

UK's trade minister to meet U.S. counterpart on free trade threats

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Britain's international trade minister Liz Truss will discuss how to tackle threats to free and fair trade with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai during a five-day visit to the United States from Sunday. "I’m visiting the U.S. to build on the progress we’ve already made...
Congress & Courtscbs19news

Senators meet with Mexican leaders on fair trade, COVID-19, more

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several members of the U.S. Senate, including Senator Tim Kaine, have wrapped up a two-day visit to Mexico City. According to a release, the congressional delegation went to talk about issues such as the effort to fight the COVID-19 virus with Mexican government officials as well as business and civil society leaders.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Lebanon’s economic collapse: Ask Me Anything live with Middle East correspondent Bel Trew

Lebanon is currently in the grips of one of the worst economic collapses in the last 170 years, according to the World Bank. The local currency has lost nearly 90 percent of its value since the start of 2020 and keeps tumbling: rampant inflation means that food prices have quadrupled over the last year. It has become so severe the United Nations has warned of pockets of famine and said last week that nearly 80 percent of households do not have food or the money to buy food. Among Lebanon’s 1.5 million strong Syrian refugee population that figure rises to...
Politicswbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb, Sec. Chambers Conclude Economic Development Trip to Qatar

DOHA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb concluded an economic development trip to Qatar today after meeting with government officials and business leaders to cultivate new business relationships in the Middle East while advancing innovation, investment, and job creation in Indiana. “Indiana and Qatar share a strong trade relationship, and this...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. repeats warning to China against attack on Philippine forces

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday repeated a warning to China that an attack on Philippine armed forces in the South China Sea would trigger a 1951 U.S.-Philippines mutual defense treaty. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment in a written statement marking the fifth...
IndustryThe Poultry Site

Where are the E50 containers?

This week we have two good reasons to show you the Global Opportunities Map (available with Glowlit Pro) for Vitamin E50. The first and most obvious reason is of course the American flag color scheme. But perhaps the more important reason is that a quick glance at the map reveals what happens when global trade routes are stuck. The demand for feed in North America, with no containers to supply foreign produced feed additives, has led to massive arbitrage in price from one end of the world to the other.
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Alfanar acquires wind turbine manufacturer Senvion India

Saudi Arabian energy company Alfanar has acquired wind turbine manufacturer Senvion India from Senvion, marking its entry into India’s energy market. The deal was executed by Global Renewable Energy Development Holding Company (GREDHCL), a dedicated investment vehicle created by Alfanar promoters. GREDHCL managing director and Alfanar Energy and Renewable business...
Economyatlanticcitynews.net

EU confirms 47.5 bln euros owed by UK in post-Brexit settlement

BRUSSELS, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The United Kingdom (UK) is liable to an amount of 47.5 billion euros (56.4 billion U.S. dollars) to the European Union (EU) and the calculation is final, a European Commission spokesperson said here on Friday. The amount includes outstanding commitments made prior to Jan. 1,...
Businessrubbernews.com

Trelleborg signs U.S. sealings distributor

TRELLEBORG, Sweden—Trelleborg Sealing Solutions has signed Daemar Inc. as an authorized Trelleborg distributor in the northeast U.S. and Canada. The Swedish polymer group expects Daemar's experience in the Canadian sealing market and its locations across the Northeast U.S. to create "a unique opportunity for growth in this region," said Heather Castleman, senior director of strategy and marketing for Trelleborg Sealing Solutions in the Americas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy