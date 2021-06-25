Busy start for Lodi’s new parks and rec director

New Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Christina Jaromay has been busy in her first few weeks on the job, overseeing the reopening of the department and preparing for summer camps and the Fourth of July fireworks show. COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

It’s been a busy first 14 days for the city’s new Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services director, what with the department opening back up to the public, preparing for the Fourth of July fireworks show at Lodi Lake and summer camps starting all at the same time.

But, Christina Jaromay, 44, is slowly settling in to her new position, learning about all the department’s programs and taking tours of many of Lodi’s parks.

She has taken over for former director Jeff Hood, who retired in the fall of 2019. Library director Anwan Baker served as interim PRCS director prior to Jaromay’s hiring.

Prior to coming to Lodi, Jaromay spent 11 years with California State Parks, most recently as director of the Partnerships Division, which she created and oversaw concessions, sponsorships, volunteers and partnership coordination.

Jaromay said she decided to apply for the PRCS director position to be closer to a community, as overseeing 280 state parks is difficult to do that.

“I feel like coming to Lodi is going to allow me to do that,” she said. “I get to meet the community. I get to know exactly what they would want, what they advocate for, what their goals are, what they would want to see out of their parks system. And I feel like I can help.”

In addition, Jaromay said getting projects completed at the state level requires sifting through a lot of red tape and sitting through a variety of meetings. While only being in Lodi a couple weeks, she has already seen how different the approval process can be.

She said working with various departments at the state level can be difficult as well, as offices are located in different parts of Sacramento.

“At state parks, we report into the Natural Resource agency, and then to the governor’s office, and then we have other outside control agencies that review everything we do as well, and sister agencies we have to work with,” she said. “Being here a couple of weeks, I’ve already noticed the difference that if we want to do something we can work together. City hall is right there, the police and fire department are right here, and if we’re all on the same page we can meet and talk and make it so.”

Commission meetings at the state level are also quarterly, as opposed to city government meetings, which are either bi-weekly or monthly, she said. At the state level, hearing a project on an agenda can take four to six months at a time, while a proposal might get approved more quickly at the local level, which is refreshing, she said.

Prior to her time with state parks, Jaromay worked in the technology and marketing fields. Switching careers from tech and big business to the state parks system was easy, she said, as parks have always held a special place in her heart.

“I grew up in Sacramento in an underserved community, and the park we had in my neighborhood, I felt, not that I was not included, but that it wasn’t appropriate for me to be there,” she said. “It could have been crime or use for the park, but it wasn’t a place that my siblings and I, or my friends who lived close by, would ever go to. And I think that the community, no matter where you live, you deserve to have an outdoor space where you can feel included.”

One of the goals Jaromay would like to achieve as PRCS director is to build a robust team that can maintain Lodi’s parks. She said the department has a large backlog of deferred maintenance issues that need to be addressed, and with three new parks coming online in residential developments on the west side of town, there is not enough staff to provide maintenance.

She’d also like to float the idea of implementing a parks foundation that might raise funds for various projects, either suggested by the city or the community at-large. With a background in the Partnership Division at State Parks, she’s hoping to develop partnerships with community organizations.

Born in Sacramento, Jaromay played volleyball in her youth, was a Girl Scout and was in the school band. She received a bachelor’s in applied ethics in law from Sacramento State, with a minor in business management.

She and her husband have been married 17 years, and live with their daughters, 13 and 16, in Elk Grove.

From the time her daughters could walk, she said her daughters have been involved in a variety of recreational activities and athletics, including tennis, swimming, ballet, tap dancing, soccer and cheerleading.

Both are members of the University Cheer Force in Elk Grove and recently won a national championship in cheer.

“Both of them are in honors classes in school, and we couldn’t be more proud,” she said. “I feel that us being able to put them in sports and recreational activities have really molded who they are. And they’re excellent young women and we’re super proud of them.”

Her husband is a real estate agent based in Elk Grove but works throughout the state. When the two of them are not working, the family enjoys kayaking, hiking, and visiting parks all around the country, something she enjoyed while growing up.

“My dad would drive us up and down, across the country,” she said. “We would camp, we would hike we would clam, we would sightsee. He made sure we saw the Redwoods, the Grand Canyon, the Colorado River, and just make our way across the county.”

She said her favorite place to visit, both then and now, is still the Northern California coast, for the redwoods.

“Seeing those, I was always just awestruck,” she said. “They’re so big.”

Jaromay said her office is always open to the public, and she would love to hear from residents about what they’d like to see with regard to city parks.

The PRCS office is located at 230 W. Elm St., and can be reached at 209-333-0162.