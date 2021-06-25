Cancel
This '70s Diet Required Followers To Eat Cookies

By Aimee Lamoureux
There is certainly no shortage of weight loss advice floating around, and while some of it may be useful and very sound advice, there are also plenty of fad diets and quick fixes that promise weight loss without the hassle. And this certainly isn't a new phenomenon. From the cabbage soup diet to the baby food diet, for decades people have been trying almost anything to find quick and easy ways to lose weight. But few have had a more appealing name than the "Cookie Diet," a weight loss program developed in the 1970s that claimed to help people shed unwanted pounds through eating specialty cookies that had appetite-suppressing properties.

