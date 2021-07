The National Buffalo Wing Festival returns later this summer to celebrate its 20th anniversary at Highmark Stadium on Labor Day weekend. To comfortably accommodate fans and ensure enough wings for all in attendance, this year’s festival will operate at 50% capacity with five pre-ticketed sessions lasting three hours each on Sept. 4 and 5. Only 25,000 tickets will be available for the weekend, 5,000 for each session, and must be purchased ahead of time. No tickets will be sold at the door.