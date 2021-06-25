This Is Alton Brown's Favorite Gin Company
Alton Brown did not let a year-plus pandemic lockdown slow him down. The Food Network star proved himself quite the showman, cameraman, lighting expert, producer — and the list goes on — as he took to social media and the world of streaming in full force to ensure the show went on. The "Good Eats" host shared some pretty easy and satisfying recipes with his fan base during episodes of his homemade "Quarantine Qitchen" show. In fact, it is probably safe to say, those episodes got many people through some tough dinner choices. He also made us feel better when we required an adult beverage by sharing with The Kitchn that his go-to drink is "A well-made martini."www.mashed.com