WTF California: Newsom Recall, Oakland Cuts Police Budget and More Homeless Spending

On this episode of the WTF California Podcast, we admit there could have been 10 different top stories given how much of a fiasco California is in. Development could soon move forward for the Concord Naval Weapons Station which is estimated to bring 13,000 housing units. Richmond Mayor Tom Butts blasts investigation against him. The recall against governor Gavin Newsom is officially moving forward. Meanwhile, the great social experiment in Oakland will begin as council votes to defund police department as community leaders call for $100 million for black communities. BBC reports actual crime data. San Francisco already spends $60k per tent for homeless and now requests even more money. The California firefighter union defends Newsom citing “miscommunication” and we discuss the idea of body cameras placed on teachers to record the classroom. Plus more.