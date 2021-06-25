Air Force Heartland of America Band stages free Glenwood concert Saturday
(Glenwood) -- A free concert featuring Air Force musicians takes place this weekend in Glenwood. The Davies Amphitheater plays host to the United States Air Force Heartland of America Band's ensemble "Raptor" Saturday at 7 p.m. Consisting of Air Force personnel stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, the band performs around the world in a number of different venues. Chief Master Sergeant Jeremy Remley is Chief Enlisted Manager for the band. He says the group is excited to restart live, in-person performances.www.kmaland.com