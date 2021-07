The building collapse in Surfside, Florida last week killed at least 16 people, and nearly 150 remain unaccounted for, but what will become of those who survived? How will they get their lives back, and will they ever be able to go into -- much less sleep in -- a high-rise again? MedPage Today Washington Editor Joyce Frieden talked with John Markowitz, MD, professor of clinical psychiatry at Columbia University, about the therapies used to treat those who need help overcoming such traumas. Their conversation was edited for length and clarity.