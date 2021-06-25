The US Takedown of Iranian Media Sites Extends a Thorny Precedent
In a surprise action on Tuesday, the United States government seized more than 30 website domains connected to Iran's government, disrupting access to multiple state-backed media outlets. US officials said the action stemmed from terrorist disinformation distributed on the sites and their violation of sanctions. But press freedom advocates caution that the takedowns have much broader implications for free speech rights and foreign relations alike.