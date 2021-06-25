Willow Smith releases 'Lipstick' ahead of new album

Willow Smith released "Lipstick," a new single from her forthcoming fourth studio album, "Lately I Feel Everything." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Willow Smith is back with new music.

The 20-year-old singer and actress released the song "Lipstick" on Friday.

Smith also shared an official visual video for "Lipstick" that shows her wearing different shades of lipstick.

"!!THANK YOU!! @trippydana for always helping me execute my visions so authentically! You're absolutely amazing," she wrote on Instagram.

"Lipstick" is a new single from Smith's forthcoming fourth studio album, Lately I Feel Everything. The album also features the single "Transparent Soul" featuring Travis Barker, released in April.

Smith discussed Lately I Feel Everything in an interview with Billboard published Friday. Smith said she hopes to shake up the pop-punk genre of music.

"In the guitar world, it's heavily dominated by white men, and I just wanted to come in and [expletive] it up," the singer said. "I hope to see more women of color rocking out and playing guitar and bass, and I want to be their cheerleader. I want to be in their service."

"I wanted to let other people of color know that we should be able to do whatever we want; we should be able to scream and growl and shred," she added. "And with the history of what we've had to endure in this country, I think that rock is a pretty perfect place to do that."

Smith is the daughter of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. She released her debut studio album, Ardipithecus, at age 15 in 2015.