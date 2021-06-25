Bicyclist dead after struck by truck cab in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo fire and police departments responded to an accident Friday morning involving a vehicle and bicyclist. The bicyclist has died as result of the collision.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. on Suburban Road at South Higuera Street. Officials say an investigation is underway and the truck driver is being questioned by authorities.

The male bicyclist's name and age are being withheld until family can be notified.

San Luis Obispo Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

