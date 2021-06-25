Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sulphur Springs, TX

Don Julian Retiring After 41 Years In Broadcasting

Posted by 
KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Community Invited To Join Julian’s KSST Family and Friends On Monday As They Celebrate The Sports Director. Don Julian has turned in his microphone and press pass to enjoy life and games on his own schedule after more than 40 years in broadcasting, the last 15 of which have been as news and sports broadcaster for KSST/Channel 18. While he won’t be gracing the airwaves, retirement doesn’t mean Julian is giving up sports for good. You’re likely to see him in the stands at a few games, out on his usual walk, and about town.

www.ksstradio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
City
Killeen, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Retirement#Broadcasting#Athletics#Ksst Family And Friends#Ksst Channel 18#Baylor University#City Council#Sulphur Springs Isd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
PBS
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Sports
Related
Paris, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Paris Junior College has High Student Retention Rate

Paris Junior College’s annual course retention rate remains strong, according to an annual update provided to the Board of Regents at their monthly meeting Monday, June 28. The report for the fall and spring 2020 semesters shows that, despite a pandemic, the institutional retention rate was 94 percent. “This report...
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Welding Goes Well at PJC-Sulphur Springs Center

PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding shop instructor John Plemons (right), observes as structural welding students, Jason Johnson (left) of Quitman, and Michael Reagan of Caddo Mills practice operating a track torch. To learn more about the welding program, call 903-885-1232. For registration information call the Sulphur Springs campus at 903-885-1232. For...
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Chamber Connection – June 30

Summer may be a time for vacations and holidays, but there is a lot going on at the Chamber. Adult Leadership, the stew logo contest, the upcoming Showcase and a political luncheon are just a few of the things we are working on. Here’s some information on each:. Adult Leadership.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Retirement Reception For KSST Sports Director Don Julian

Julian expressed appreciation for all of the community members who attended the retirement party. Among the many well wishers were local business people, elected and appointed city and county officials, the district director for a state representative, a few coaches, organization and community leaders, other news professionals, past and present KSST staff, and fans who have all had the pleasure of working with and getting to know Julian over the past 15 years. Many recalled fun things they remembered about Julian, favorite occasions and memories, and their favorite Don Julian catch phrases.

Comments / 1

Community Policy