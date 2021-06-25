Don Julian Retiring After 41 Years In Broadcasting

Community Invited To Join Julian’s KSST Family and Friends On Monday As They Celebrate The Sports Director. Don Julian has turned in his microphone and press pass to enjoy life and games on his own schedule after more than 40 years in broadcasting, the last 15 of which have been as news and sports broadcaster for KSST/Channel 18. While he won’t be gracing the airwaves, retirement doesn’t mean Julian is giving up sports for good. You’re likely to see him in the stands at a few games, out on his usual walk, and about town.