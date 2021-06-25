June is National Migraine & Headache Awareness Month

June is Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month. Does that mean Posttraumatic Growth (PTG) applies as well?. Most likely you have already read or seen that PTSD can occur after witnessing or experiencing a traumatic event such as combat, sexual or physical assault, a serious accident, natural disaster or terrorist attack. Symptoms that can result are anger/irritability, flashbacks, anxiety, fear, hyperarousal/hypervigilance, nightmares, and avoidance of person’s places, or things that are reminders of the event. Of course, one will experience changes in mood and thinking and one may not have full awareness or even make sense on why the aforementioned symptoms may be happening. Close family and friends may see the signs but the individual may not.