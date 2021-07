BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Brandon and Ali LeRoy have put a gift to constant use in their small business. “We got a Kitchen-Aid for a housewarming gift when we built our first house in Morgantown (shortly after the pair got married in 2017), started messing around with some recipes and found a passion for it. When people started commenting on Facebook, our passion just kept growing and growing and now we have our own in-home bakery,” Brandon said.