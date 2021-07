One of the most useful items in a gardener’s arsenal of tools is a can of paint, spray paint usually. Say what?. It is nothing short of miraculous what paint can do to enhance your garden. Let us say you have some old lawn furniture, rescued from your grandmother’s garden. It is pitted and rusty and what’s left of its paint is faded and worn. A sandblasting to remove the old finish and a coat of primer is a necessity in restoring the bench, chair or table. But what color do you need for the finish coat?