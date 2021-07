Season 10 is not going to premiere on NBC until this fall, but you will have a chance to see production start soon — very soon. Based on most scuttlebutt we’re currently seeing, filming on the firefighter drama should kick off in the Windy City at some point over the next couple of weeks. We’re always hesitant to post specific dates, largely because filming may start long before people start to see cast and crew members out in public. The July filming timeline does get us a little bit closer to what we’ve seen from the show in the past, so we’re sure a lot of people are happy for that after season 9 was shortened significantly by the global health crisis.