We are installing new vSphere 6.7 servers, the network requirement is to have a virtual switch with a Port group, and add the VMkernel port with an IP address with a default gateway as our uplink to the outside. We setup the virtual switch, the Port Group just fine, not able to setup the VMkernel port as stated because we are using a 24-bit mask /24 or 255.255.255.0 for our 10.1.1.0, 10.2.2.0, 10.3.3.0 10.4.4.0 networks as the VMkernel port requires a full mask for the ten addressing or /8-bit mask for some reason. That's why I'm asking for help as we have never seen this before. I changed the IP mask to support the /8-bits 255.0.0.0 this then works. Please someone help us figure out why, we can't change the whole network by adding two or three vSphere 6.7 Host servers.