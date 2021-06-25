Suspected car thief fatally shot by police in Fife

FIFE, Wash. — A suspected car thief was shot and killed by police officers after a slow-speed chase in Fife.

Fife police officers were called to a report of a vehicle theft in progress outside a warehouse around 5:45 a.m. Friday. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said a utility truck was being stolen from a Coca Cola bottling facility at 3500 20th Street East.

Fife officers spotted the stolen truck and pursued the driver, along with a Washington State Patrol trooper, at slow speeds. Deputies said the suspect slammed through some gates, and at one point rammed a police vehicle while trying to get away.

The truck ended up at another warehouse park at 66th Avenue East and 20th Street, less than two miles from where it was stolen.

At 6:17 a.m., the officers radioed in that shots had been fired. Pierce County Sgt. Darren Moss said the suspect was fatally shot by Fife officers.

No officers were hurt.

Video from the scene showed the parking lot sealed off with crime scene tape and bullet holes were evident in the door of the stolen truck.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is responding.

