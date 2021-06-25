Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fife, WA

Suspected car thief fatally shot by police in Fife

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSpMs_0af9ljva00

FIFE, Wash. — A suspected car thief was shot and killed by police officers after a slow-speed chase in Fife.

[DOWNLOAD: Free KIRO 7 News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fife police officers were called to a report of a vehicle theft in progress outside a warehouse around 5:45 a.m. Friday. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said a utility truck was being stolen from a Coca Cola bottling facility at 3500 20th Street East.

Fife officers spotted the stolen truck and pursued the driver, along with a Washington State Patrol trooper, at slow speeds. Deputies said the suspect slammed through some gates, and at one point rammed a police vehicle while trying to get away.

The truck ended up at another warehouse park at 66th Avenue East and 20th Street, less than two miles from where it was stolen.

At 6:17 a.m., the officers radioed in that shots had been fired. Pierce County Sgt. Darren Moss said the suspect was fatally shot by Fife officers.

No officers were hurt.

Video from the scene showed the parking lot sealed off with crime scene tape and bullet holes were evident in the door of the stolen truck.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is responding.

[SIGN UP: KIRO 7 Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
44K+
Followers
58K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierce County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Pierce County, WA
Fife, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Fife, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Moss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Car Thief#Free Kiro 7 News#Washington State Patrol#Pierce County Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 9

Community Policy