Luis Suarez Says It Would Be 'Strange' To Play For Another Team In England

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
 17 days ago

Liverpool have had some amazing strikers during their time. Ian Rush, Fernando Torres, Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler just to name a few.

A more recent one that people fell in love with during his time at Anfield is Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan nearly won the league with Liverpool in 2013/14 after an unbelievable season.

Even though Liverpool didn't win the league, Suarez ended up winning PFA POTY.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rt4Rl_0af9li2r00

Suarez played 133 games for Liverpool, scoring 82 goals and getting 29 assists.

He will be labeled as one of the best players to ever play in the Premier League, and rightfully so.

The Liverpool star eventually left for Barcelona in 2014 for £73million and went on to win pretty much everything with the Catalan club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gh9SG_0af9li2r00
(Photo by pressinphoto/Sipa USA)

The 34-year-old has now solidified himself in history and is considered one of the best strikers to play the game.

He also recently left Barcelona and helped Atletico Madrid win La Liga.

During an interview with World Soccer Magazine, Suarez spoke about his time at Liverpool and how it would feel 'strange' to play for another team in England.

"Playing for any team other than Liverpool in England would be hard. I had, and hope I still do have, such a good relationship with Liverpool fans that it would be strange for me to play for somebody else," said Luis.

Suarez was criticised when he celebrated scoring against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League final but a lot of fans forgot about it after the Reds pulled off that historic comeback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lu9HZ_0af9li2r00
(Photo by PRESSINPHOTO/Sipa USA)

The Uruguayan also spoke about Liverpool finally winning the League and how he missed out with them in his final season at Anfield.

"It would have been special to win the league with Liverpool, but I am glad that their wait is now over. They are back where they belong.

"They look like a team that will compete for many seasons to come even if this one has not been the best for them.”

What are your thoughts?
