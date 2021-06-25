Cancel
Jonny Lee Miller Will Be the Very Model of The Crown’s Major Prime Minister

By Devon Ivie, @devonsaysrelax
Vulture
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a visual and chronological reset after the bouffant-hair lady: Jonny Lee Miller has joined The Crown as Prime Minister John Major, a man famous for his oversized glasses and wispy side part just as much as his politics. (That show sure does love its wig budget.) Deadline reports that Miller will appear in the series throughout season five in a recurring capacity, which is due to start filming next month across the pond. Major, a member of the Conservative Party, served as prime minister from 1990 to 1997, and, unlike previous PMs portrayed on the show, is still alive: He’s currently in good health at the age of 78, making it a possibility that, by the end of the year, we’ll be graced with headlines such as “Major Slams Miller, Much!!!” Deadline also teased that one of The Crown’s season-five story lines will be Princess Diana’s infamous Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was recently back in the public eye after the alleged deceitful tactics Bashir used to secure it came to light. Joining Miller for this new season includes the previously confirmed Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville, a tall icon, and a High Sparrow.

