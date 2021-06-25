Analyzing the New York City Tenant Data Privacy Act and Its Impact on the Biometric Privacy Landscape

After just having put in place the nation’s first municipal-level biometric privacy law regulating “commercial establishments,” New York City has further added to the web of biometric privacy regulation that continues to grow across the country with its enactment of the Tenant Data Privacy Act (TDPA), which regulates the collection, use, retention and security of biometric data (as well as other forms of sensitive personal information) by owners and operators of “smart access buildings” located in New York City.