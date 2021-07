Luke Roskam’s grand slam in the sixth inning propelled the Grand Junction Rockies to an 11-7 victory Sunday over Great Falls at Suplizio Field. The Rockies’ first baseman hit his third home run of the season and was one of three hit by Grand Junction, which is back at .500 (16-16). Vinny Esposito hit his seventh of the season two batters after Roskam went deep, and Dondrei Hubbard hit his eighth home run, a two-run shot, in the first inning.