All The Catty Memes That Cannibalized The Windows 11 Launch

Jarring left orientation, begone. Despite being billed as the final version of the Microsoft operating system, Windows 10 is officially being relegated to the scrapheap in favor of bigger, better and shinier. Although it was already leaked earlier this month, the unveiling of Windows 11 went full steam ahead yesterday. The new software seems to mostly promise cosmetic improvements, with a couple of functional tweaks thrown in. Oh, and there's a very, very big focus on gaming.