Democrats must get tough on crime ‘talk’ (Editorial)

How did you like what Joe Biden had to say the other day about rising crime rates?. The simple fact that someone could have asked that question of a friend or relative is a positive sign for the president, and the Democratic Party more generally. Because for far too long, Democrats have been playing defense when it comes to law and order. Part of this, of course, is a historical relic dating back to the 1960s, when President Richard Nixon’s Republicans sought successfully to portray their opponents as soft on crime, with the GOP, in contrast, being tough on criminals. Though those stereotypes faded over time, that change came only because of persistent work on the part of top Democrats to harden up the party’s image. Bill Clinton did it, both as presidential candidate and as chief executive. Joe Biden did his share of work during Clinton’s administration when he was serving as U.S. senator from Delaware.