Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Democrats must get tough on crime ‘talk’ (Editorial)

By The Republican Editorials
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How did you like what Joe Biden had to say the other day about rising crime rates?. The simple fact that someone could have asked that question of a friend or relative is a positive sign for the president, and the Democratic Party more generally. Because for far too long, Democrats have been playing defense when it comes to law and order. Part of this, of course, is a historical relic dating back to the 1960s, when President Richard Nixon’s Republicans sought successfully to portray their opponents as soft on crime, with the GOP, in contrast, being tough on criminals. Though those stereotypes faded over time, that change came only because of persistent work on the part of top Democrats to harden up the party’s image. Bill Clinton did it, both as presidential candidate and as chief executive. Joe Biden did his share of work during Clinton’s administration when he was serving as U.S. senator from Delaware.

www.masslive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
44K+
Followers
34K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Bill Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Progressive Democrats#Crime Rates#The Democratic Party#Gop#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Michael Dukakis warns Democrats on crime

A generation ago, Michael Dukakis saw his chances of winning the presidency crushed after Republicans cast him as soft on crime. Now he is warning his party not to make the same mistake. The "defund the police" movement is “nuts,” Dukakis, the Democratic presidential nominee in 1988, told this column.
Texas StateNewsweek

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert Suggests Capitol Riot Was a Set-Up by Democrats

Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert suggested that the January 6 was a conspiracy set-up by the Democrats and called the arrests of the Capitol rioters "tyranny" in a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas on Sunday. Gohmert suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was responsible for...
U.S. PoliticsTimes and Democrat

EDITORIAL: Anti-patriotism could backfire on Democrats

If Democrats want to keep their hold on political power and instill confidence in their leadership and policies, they are going about it in a strange way. Belittling America and its symbols of freedom will catch up with Democrats and likely send them on the road out of Washington. Consider...
Presidential ElectionNPR

Politics Chat: Biden's Priorities Slowed By Partisanship

Joining me now is NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith. Hello. TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Good morning. GARCIA-NAVARRO: More than a year into this crisis with more than 600,000 Americans dead - I mean, it hurts to even say that number. The federal government's response is still subject to the pressures of partisan politics. I mean, what's your assessment of how the Biden administration is handling this next phase of the pandemic? I mean, we just heard Vivek Murthy there talking about, you know, some of the limitations.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Sunday best: Maureen and Bernie meet at a diner

Billionaires — they’re just like us: Even RICHARD BRANSON has to deal with flight delays. Today, his Virgin Galactic flight to space was delayed by more than 90 minutes. In what is likely the most entertaining article you’ll read this morning, NYT’s Maureen Dowd went to a Burlington diner with Sen. BERNIE SANDERS (I-Vt.), where he showed a remarkable amount of restraint when lured into breezy topics like pop culture: “At 79, Bernie Sanders is a man on a mission, laser-focused on a [handwritten list of topics] that represents trillions of dollars in government spending that he deems essential. When I stray into other subjects, the senator jabs his finger at his piece of paper or waves it in my face, like Van Helsing warding off Dracula with a cross,” Dowd writes. “‘You don’t want to discuss “Free Britney”?’ I ask. ‘No.’”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump ramps up attacks on media

Former President Trump lashed out at news media outlets on Sunday, mocking several cable news channels for rating performances and saying the demise of the national press would be "great news" for the country. "I am proud to inform you that the Lamestream Media has hit the lowest approval ratings...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Claims To Have New Information About Ashli Babbitt’s Death As He All But Confirms 2024 Presidential Run

As he gave his biggest indication yet of plans to run for office again in 2024, former President Donald Trump during a Sunday morning interview with Fox News claimed—without evidence—he has heard information that deceased Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a member of the U.S. Capitol Police while storming Congress, was instead killed by the “head of security” for a top Democrat.
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
The Hill

Made for Vegas: Trump's rallies now a 'nostalgia act'

Donald Trump should leave Mar-a-Lago. He needs to take up long-term residency in a town that really understands what he has to offer: Las Vegas. The former president has been back on the road, with two packed rallies in Ohio and Florida. But both performances revealed a new side of Trump’s relationship with his hardcore base: In many ways, he’s become what the entertainment industry calls a “nostalgia act.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy