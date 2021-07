If you’re going to tackle tough terrain, you might as well do it with plush seats. When I think of rough, rugged SUVs, I have to be honest: Lexus isn’t the first thing that pops into my mind. Rather, it wasn’t until I tagged along on an off-road test with the one and only Ivan Stewart in an LX 570 and he told me “we could take this stock SUV and do the whole Baja 1000 peninsula, just as it is.” The man has been off-roading for decades; he knows what he's talking about.