Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

AP source: Justice Department suing Georgia over voting laws

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 16 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is suing Georgia over the state’s voting laws, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.

The announcement will be made later Friday by Attorney General Merrick Garland. It comes two weeks after Garland said the Justice Department would scrutinize a wave of new laws in Republican-controlled states that tighten voting rules. He pledged to take action if prosecutors found unlawful activity.

The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly before the official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The move also comes as pressure grows on the Biden administration to respond to GOP-backed laws being pushed in the states this year. An effort to overhaul election laws was blocked this week by Republican senators.

As of mid-May, 22 restrictive laws had passed in at least 14 states, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, which researches voting and supports expanded access.

The increased enforcement of voting rights laws also signals that Biden and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke — who was one of the nation’s leading civil rights attorneys before her nomination to lead the department’s civil rights division — are making good on a promise to refocus the department around civil rights after a tumultuous four years during the Trump administration.

While much of the more controversial aspects of Georgia’s new voting law were dropped before it was passed, it is notable in its scope and for newly expansive powers granted to the state over local election offices.

Under the bill, the GOP-dominated legislature gave itself greater influence over a state board that regulates elections and empowered that board to remove local election officials deemed to be underperforming.

That has raised concerns that the state board could intervene in the operations of Democratic-run county election offices in metro Atlanta, the state’s Democratic power center.

The bill also adds a voter ID requirement for mail ballots and will result in fewer ballot drop boxes in metro Atlanta.

___

Cassidy reported from Atlanta.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Voting Rights#Local Election#Ap#The Justice Department#Republican#Gop#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Georgia StatePonca City News

Judge rejects attempt to stop parts of Georgia voting law

Body ATLANTA — A federal judge denied an effort to invalidate parts of Georgia’s voting law Wednesday, the first court ruling upholding new rules passed after last year’s elections. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee wrote in his order that he wouldn’t “change the law in the ninth inning” amid ongoing...
Georgia StateArkansas Online

Federal judge won’t block parts of Georgia voting law

ATLANTA — A federal judge on Wednesday declined to block some challenged sections of Georgia’s new election law ahead of two runoff elections next week, but he didn’t rule out the possibility for future elections. Election integrity activists had asked U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee to prohibit the state from...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump deposition? 45 braces as Trump Org case takes twist

Trump's legal woes are skyrocketing. His lawyers promoting litigation to overturn the election now face sanctions hearings in Michigan for making false claims in court filings. Trump also plans to sit for a deposition in his social media lawsuit as the criminal probe into his namesake company continues. Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance to discuss the legal storm Trump faces.
Georgia StateFree Lance-Star

COMMENTARY: In DOJ vs. Georgia's voting laws, bet on Georgia

NOBODY likes to be sued. It’s even worse when it’s the federal government coming after you. Yet that’s the situation Georgia finds itself in now that the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the state for one of the worst charges imaginable: that its recently enacted election reform law discriminates against Black Georgia voters.
Georgia Statewtoc.com

What’s next for lawsuit over Georgia election law?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia is facing a lawsuit from the United States Department of Justice over the state’s new voting law that was passed earlier this year. The Justice Department filed the lawsuit on Friday. They allege that the voting law is discriminatory to minority voters. “Where we believe...
Congress & CourtsBillings Gazette

Guest opinion: State Supreme Court trumps federal on voting law

In its 2013 decision in Shelby County v. Holder and in its July 1, 2021 decision in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the United States Supreme Court made clear that it will not interfere with States which adopt laws to suppress voting rights and which make it harder for minority people to vote.
Texas StatePosted by
Axios

Restrictive GOP voting bill advances in Texas House and Senate

A panel of Texas state senators voted Sunday to advance to the floor a Republican-backed voting bill in the state Legislature that includes extensive new restrictions, following a similar motion in the state House earlier in the morning, the Texas Tribune reports. Catch up quick: The votes come after the...
Arizona StateWashington Times

Federal judge rejects Arizona challenge to Biden deportation rules

A federal judge on Wednesday gave a tentative blessing to the Biden administration’s current limits on deportations, saying the government has the right to set priorities, even if that means some illegal immigrants face almost no risk of deportation. Judge Susan R. Bolton said the Biden team may have narrowed...
POTUSWashington Post

The Biden administration takes an overdue first step to foster competition

Bill Baer served as the assistant attorney general for antitrust under President Barack Obama and the director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition under President Bill Clinton. He is a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution. When the president talks about competition — as he did in Friday’s executive order...
POTUSNPR

A Report Clears Federal Officials Who Were Suspended By A Trump Appointee Over VOA

A federal inspector general's investigation has exonerated six government executives who were suspended last year after raising red flags about actions taken by then-President Donald Trump's appointee at the parent agency of the Voice of America. The State Department inspector general's reports, reviewed by NPR, say U.S. Agency for Global...

Comments / 0

Community Policy