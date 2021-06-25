Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Unlicensed Driver Arrested For Fatally Striking Woman in Whitestone Crosswalk While She Was Holding Young Child

By email the author:
Posted by 
Queens Post
Queens Post
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0n7n_0af9l1Mz00
Insook Rol, 58, was struck while crossing the Cross Island Parkway service road at 150th Street Thursday (GMaps)

An unlicensed driver has been arrested for fatally striking a woman in a Whitestone crosswalk while she was crossing a street with a 19-month child in her arms, police said.

Angelo Graci, a 43-year-old man from Whitestone, was driving a 2015 GMC pickup truck when he hit a 58-year-old woman who was carrying a young child in a crosswalk at around 10:20 a.m. Thursday.

The victim, identified as Insook Rol of Whitestone, was in the crosswalk at 150th Street and the Cross Island Parkway service road when she was struck.

She was transported to New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Queens where she was declared dead, while the child survived and is in stable condition at Long Island Jewish Cohen’s Children’s Hospital.

Police have charged Graci with failing to yield to a pedestrian, failure to exercise due care and for aggravated unlicensed operator.

A preliminary investigation determined that Rol was struck while walking northbound on 150 Street in the crosswalk while crossing the Cross Island Parkway eastbound service road from south to north.

Graci hit her while attempting to turn left onto the Cross Island Parkway service road eastbound from 150 Street. Graci remained on the scene following the crash.

The NYPD said that the investigation remains ongoing.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
362
Followers
311
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Whitestone, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Cross Island Parkway#Long Island#Crosswalk#Gmc#Jewish#Children S Hospital#Nypd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Violations
Related
Ridgewood, NJPosted by
Queens Post

Police Release Video of Man Wanted for Snatching Woman’s Purse in Ridgewood

Police are looking for a man who allegedly snatched a woman’s purse in broad daylight in Ridgewood last month. Authorities say the man approached the 37-year-old victim near Fresh Pond Road and 71 Avenue at around 12:40 p.m. on June 26. He then forcibly grabbed her pocketbook, which contained $40 in cash and an iPhone, before fleeing on foot on 62nd Street toward Catalpa Avenue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy