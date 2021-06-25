Fun-Stealing Dullards Who Didn't Get The Joke
It's totally fine to not get a joke. We all have slow days or miss references or just don't wanna read. But when you're the kind of person who doesn't get a joke and then goes and calls someone an idiot because you didn't understand it, then buddy, you've just joined the ranks of mistaken bozos who didn't get jokes. Enjoy your fiefdom of crap from your throne of poor reading comprehension. Here's more people who aggressively didn't get the joke.cheezburger.com