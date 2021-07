St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr was this morning linked with a £400k move to Bournemouth. As probably one of the most impressive central defenders in the Scottish Premiership last season the 24 year old has less than a year remaining on his contract with the Perth double winners. A move to England seems likely unless Celtic decide to intervene. at the beginning of May outlined why Kerr would be a lost cost but ideal option to replace Kris Ajer who will be leaving the club this summer.