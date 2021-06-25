Elizabeth Biser nominated for state environmental secretary
RALEIGH – Gov. Roy Cooper nominated Elizabeth Biser to lead the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality on Thursday. “Elizabeth Biser is a strong leader who has experience with this environmental agency and knows its critical work in North Carolina,” said Gov. Cooper. “I look forward to working with both Biser and (NC clean energy director) Delli-Gatti to protect our air, land and water and ensure North Carolina’s transition to a clean energy future.”nsjonline.com