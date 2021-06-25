Cancel
'Apparently, this was the best time': AD Moos retiring after extensive consideration, conversations

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
montanarightnow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Moos' tenure as Nebraska's athletic director is over. Moos and leadership at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln confirmed his plans to retire, effective Wednesday. "I started to think about it a year and a half ago or so," Moos told the Journal Star in a phone interview Friday afternoon. "Then the pandemic hit and there was no question that this ship needed its captain to navigate through that tough time and that crisis. I want to say this, gosh, I’ve been very blessed with a 40-year career and 28 as AD.

www.montanarightnow.com
Lincoln, NEhuskeradio.com

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos Retiring after 3 Years

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos abruptly announced his retirement Friday, saying he will step down next week. The announcement came as a surprise because the 70-year-old Moos has said publicly he wanted to stay in the job until he was comfortable the Cornhuskers football program had been turned around. “To understand just how special Nebraska is, you need to spend time here, meet our people, visit our cities and towns and sit in Memorial Stadium in a sea of red on a Saturday afternoon in the fall,” Moos said in a statement. “I step away completely content, knowing that our athletic program is reborn and rebuilt and that it has a solid, stable foundation.”
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

NU Regent Clare addresses AD Moos’ departure

A funny thing happened on Nebraska Board of Regents representative Tim Clare’s trip to the Executive Club …. You could excuse Clare for not being prepared to answer the burning question, “What’s up with the Husker AD job?” on Monday. After all, the NU Regent had scheduled his visit with the Lincoln club members months before the June 28 date. He did not know then that NU Athletic Director Bill Moos would announce his retirement the Friday before the weekend.
NFLBeatrice Daily Sun

Steven M. Sipple: Pondering a level of grace for Hoiberg as well as some football questions

We know one way to help spice up the rest of the summer. You came through once again with superb questions, so let's get this rolling. Why do you constantly try to equate Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg? Take out the COVID year — Frost had two full years to show progress. He regressed. Hoiberg had one year. Not to mention, Frost came in shooting his mouth off about the Big Ten adjusting to them. Hoiberg did nothing of the sort. He just went to work. End of the day, it’s not the same and yet you get worked up when Hoiberg is rightly treated with more grace than Frost. — Jeff W.

