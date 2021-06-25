Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmington, MN

Downtown Farmington Liquors relocating to Farmington Mall

hometownsource.com
 16 days ago

The downtown Farmington Liquors location at 109 Elm St. will be closed starting Monday, July 5, and relocating to the Farmington Mall, 923 Eighth St., by the Dollar Tree. The Elm Street location’s final day open is July 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The new location is projected to open early August. The Pilot Knob location will remain open to business with its regular hours of Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

www.hometownsource.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Farmington, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor Store#Farmington Mall#Pilot Knob
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy claimed the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as penalties came back to haunt England at Wembley on Sunday, Gianluigi Donnarumma saving twice as the Azzurri won a shootout 3-2 after the game finished 1-1 following extra time. The giant goalkeeper saved...
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

July 11 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday in front of an electric home crowd, cutting the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The Bucks had not been at their best in the previous two games...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.

Comments / 0

Community Policy