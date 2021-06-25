CEO Refuses To Rule Out Selling Liverpool Target

Jurgen Klopp and his squad will be hopeful of bouncing back from the 2020/21 season that saw the Reds finish without any silverware.

According to many reports, the German manager views the summer window as the perfect time to bring in some fresh faces and competition for minutes.

Liverpool have already announced their first signing after reaching an agreement with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

The two clubs agreed to a £36 million fee for French centre back Ibrahima Konate.

After signing the defender, Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards has turned his attention towards bringing in a versatile attacker and a replacement for Paris Saint-Germain bound Georginio Wijnaldum.

As far as attackers go, the Reds have been linked with a wide variety of players.

The Reds have been linked with out-and-out strikers Dusan Vlahovic, Ollie Watkins and Patson Daka (who is set to sign with Premier League side Leicester City).

Klopp's side have also been linked with more versatile players who would be able to play across the front line.

The versatile attackers the club have been linked with include Kylian Mbappe, Raphinha and Jeremy Doku.

On top of all of that talent, one club's CEO has failed to rule out selling one of Liverpool's top attacking targets.

Sassuolo CEO Refuses To Rule Out Selling Berardi

Domenico Berardi features for Italy (Photo by Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Earlier this week it was reported that Liverpool were planning on submitting a formal £42.8 million bid for Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi.

The winger has impressed many during the 2020 European Championships where he has notched an assist in two appearances for the Italian side.

Now, Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has come out and refused to rule out selling Berardi.

When speaking to Italian outlet trc giornale Carnevali said, “I cannot promise he will remain with us, but it’s not a matter of money. Berardi is a special guy, with very clear ideas. He wants to continue enjoying his football."

“What he wants will be important both for the choice of club and his coach.”

While this in no way guarantees a Liverpool transfer, it is surely a boost for the Reds in their pursuit of a new attacker.

If Sassuolo do decide to sell Berardi, expect Liverpool to be in the race.