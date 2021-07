When diving into the world of video editing for beginners, there are numerous terms specific to the video editing industry that you'll need to get accustomed to - from ‘academy leader’ to ‘wipe’. Knowing these terms will not only help you gain a better understanding of what video editing is all about but also help you make sense of online tutorials where such terms are used frequently. And if you’re aiming to be a pro, it will enable you to establish rapport with clients and show your colleagues that you know what you’re talking about.