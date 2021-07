From a historic Georgian-era farm to a tiny house made from a steamboat, here are seven sweet stays for a unique Baycation. Seafood, Kent Island, Md. Here at Chesapeake Bay Magazine, we’re partial to boats, so any overnight involving one is going to be good to us. But this boat stay is designed for people who love movies—specifically, the Bill Murray classic Caddyshack. The 60-foot Striker was built in 1979, and its first outing was a cameo in the film. (You know the scene, where Rodney Dangerfield destroys Ted Knight’s sailboat, coining the phrase, “You scratched my anchor.”) Seafood was eventually sold and made its way to Maryland, where charter captain Rick Schott bought it in 2017. The owner of Chesapeake Bay Sport Fishing, Captain Rick runs fishing charters on his fleet of five boats, but this yacht stays tied to the end of a dock at Queen Anne Marina.