Milwaukee, WI

Northwestern Mutual donates nearly $2 million to Milwaukee nonprofits

By Margaret Naczek
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 16 days ago
Northwestern Mutual said it is donating $1.9 million to 33 Milwaukee nonprofit organizations to promote the goal of building stronger, healthier and safer communities through improved housing conditions and educational youth programming. The Northwestern Mutual Foundation has invested in Milwaukee neighborhoods since 2013, identifying specific areas of improvement for the...

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
