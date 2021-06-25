Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call of Duty: Warzone patch squashes bugs around Verdansk ’84

By Lauren Sayles
pcinvasion.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty: Warzone Season Four has kicked off with a range of new content. So far, players have been taking new weapons into Verdansk ’84 and Rebirth Island, using the Red Door fast travel system, and more. Aside from these new features, Raven Software continues to tweak the game in various ways. The new MG 82 light machine gun has already been hit with a nerf and some bugs were squashed. There’s also a new patch for Call of Duty: Warzone another. This time, the patch focuses on eliminating even more bugs, while making some gameplay changes.

www.pcinvasion.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Travel#Raven Software#Warzone Season Four
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Yep, Call Of Duty: Warzone Has Another New Texture Pack On Xbox Series X

Call of Duty is back... with another texture pack. This marks the fifth one added to Warzone, coming in at 6.58GB on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X. While anyone can download the pack, the Microsoft Store description recommends it's only for high-resolution displays on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X. VGC highlights that it's recommended for 1440p displays and above.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Call of Duty Warzone Update Nerfs Assault Rifles, LMGs

Call of Duty Warzone is about to get a bit harder for most players, with the new update bringing some nerfs to several Assault Rifles, LMGs, and the Nail Gun. Here's what's going live in Call of Duty Warzone today. Call of Duty Warzone Update - June 30. Warzone is...
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Gets Major Visual Upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Activision has just released a pretty sizable visual upgrade for Call of Duty: Warzone that should be pleasing to many who play the battle royale shooter on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X platforms. Specifically, this upgrade improves the textures found within the game, meaning that most of what you come across should look far better than normal. And while this upgrade is available to download for all iterations of Warzone, only those on next-gen hardware will really look to take advantage of it.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

The Iconic Door In Call of Duty: Warzone No Longer On A Murdering Rampage

There are plenty of great free-to-play video games out there especially if you’re after some battle royale gameplay. It seemed like just about every studio was putting something out there whether it was a completely new video game or a game mode to a popular established franchise. For instance, there were plenty of rumors after the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, that a battle royale game mode would be coming out. While fans were right about the battle royale game mode, they were surprised to see it launched as a free standalone video game experience.
Video GamesNME

‘Call Of Duty Warzone’ adds 1440p texture pack to certain platforms

Call Of Duty Warzone has received a new high-resolution texture pack, however hardware limitations mean that the update is only applicable to certain consoles. The update, which VCG reports is “just under” 7GB, allows both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War to run in 1440p. Because most older consoles are capped at an output of 1080p, this update was only released on PC, PS4 Pro, PS5, Xbox One X and Xbox Series X/S platforms.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Warzone Players Want Dynamic Weather Effects in Verdansk ’84

Warzone players think some dynamic weather effects could help keep the battle royale fresh. Verdansk has been the main map in Warzone ever since it launched. It did get a 1980s refresh back at the start of Season 3 but, for the most part, it has been the same. Despite...
Video GamesIGN

PUBG Is Repurposing One of Call of Duty: Warzone's Big Features

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is introducing one of Call of Duty: Warzone's biggest features - the ability to return to battle for after dying during a match for a second-chance at that chicken dinner. Announced as part of PUBG's Update 12.2 patch notes, this feature, which is known as Comeback BR, will...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Call of Duty: Warzone update makes adjustments to C58 and Nail Gun

A new weapon update is now available for Call of Duty: Warzone that makes changes to the C58, Fara 83, and Nail Gun. The C58 and Fara 83 have both received slight recoil increases, while the Nail Gun has had its damage range reduced by a whopping 39 percent. Developer Raven Software explained that the Nail Gun nerf is due to it being able to dispatch enemies at the same speed or faster than shotguns at twice the range.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Call of Duty Warzone: Two More Season 4 Weapons Nerfed

Developer Raven Software brings more balancing changes to Call of Duty: Warzone by nerfing two additional Season 4 weapons: the C58 assault rifle and the Nail Gun. In the latest patch, the C58 now has a higher recoil to make it a bit harder for players to control the gun while firing.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Warzone lighting glitch breaks Verdansk ’84

A new glitch has surfaced in CoD: Warzone that shows the game’s lighting still has issues, and is making it difficult to play the game in Season 4. Ever since Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone launched, players have been calling for Raven Software to nerf the lighting – especially the sun. In an attempt to inject some color and life into Verdansk, Raven inadvertently sprinkled too much brightness into the battle royale map.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

How to find your Call of Duty: Warzone PR

While your Warzone kill/death ratio and win rate are well and good, the ultimate bragging right is your Personal Record. Here’s how to check your PR for Season 4 and every season before. Ultimately, the goal of a battle royale game is to be the last man standing and win....

Comments / 0

Community Policy