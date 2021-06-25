Call of Duty: Warzone patch squashes bugs around Verdansk ’84

Call of Duty: Warzone Season Four has kicked off with a range of new content. So far, players have been taking new weapons into Verdansk ’84 and Rebirth Island, using the Red Door fast travel system, and more. Aside from these new features, Raven Software continues to tweak the game in various ways. The new MG 82 light machine gun has already been hit with a nerf and some bugs were squashed. There’s also a new patch for Call of Duty: Warzone another. This time, the patch focuses on eliminating even more bugs, while making some gameplay changes.