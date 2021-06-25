Covid Comfort Blankets: A creative solution to bring separated loved ones together

There is an old adage that one person’s “creativity” is another person’s “cheating”. This week’s puzzle will test which side of the fence you sit on. The numbers 1 to 9 have been written on cards and left on a table: the left-hand column adds up to 21 and the right one to 24. Move just one card so that the two columns add up to the same total. There’s a classic “Aha!” solution to this puzzle, but my daughter came up with a solution I wasn’t expecting. Since then, I have been offered at least 10 more distinct solutions.