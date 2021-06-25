Cancel
Relationships

Covid Comfort Blankets: A creative solution to bring separated loved ones together

By Katy Cowan
creativeboom.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea for the 'Covid Comfort Blankets' came after its London-based Head of Design, June Frangue, became separated from his partner Dave, who's been based in Australia for the last 18 months due to travel bans. After a chat with Frangue about his partner and their personality traits, Warby also used photographs to draw inspiration for the textile version of Dave – all in her distinctive humorous and cheeky style.

www.creativeboom.com
