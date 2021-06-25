Cancel
Celebrities

‘She’s a survivor’: Dame Helen Mirren praises Queen Elizabeth

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDame Helen Mirren thinks Queen Elizabeth is a “survivor”. The 75-year-old actress – who won an Oscar for her 2006 portrayal of the British monarch in ‘The Queen’ – believes the 95-year-old ruler is used to “drama” and after living through Worlds War II, she’ll be able to overcome her struggles now, including the recent death of her husband, Prince Philip, and apparent rift with grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Helen Mirren
Prince Philip
Prince Harry
Queen Elizabeth
Related
U.K.Vanity Fair

Queen Elizabeth Says “It’s Lovely” to Be Back in Scotland as Royal Week Continues

Queen Elizabeth seemed more than pleased to be making a trip up North this week, visiting Scotland for the first time since her husband Prince Philip’s passing. The royal made the journey to Stirling Castle in Stirling, Scotland on Tuesday to reopen The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders’ Museum in her capacity as Patron of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Regimental Association. The trip is just one part of Royal Week during which the monarch will be undertaking “a range of engagements celebrating community, innovation and history,” according to a Buckingham Palace press release. During her travels, the Queen will also be visiting various businesses, charities, and cultural institutions that highlight the pioneers working to further community engagement, education, technology, and efforts to combat climate change.
U.K.Page Six

Queen Elizabeth goes on her first trip since Prince Philip’s death

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William are undertaking a week of royal duties during her first trip since the death of her husband, Prince Philip. The 95-year-old monarch proved she’s not ready to slow down her work just yet, as the two landed in Scotland Monday to begin Royal Week.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Rose Hanbury's Grandmother Was Connected To Queen Elizabeth

David George Philip Cholmondeley is the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, who also serves as the Lord Great Chamberlain of the United Kingdom. He married Sarah Rose Hanbury, who is best known by her middle name Rose, back in 2009 — and that would normally be enough to keep the British royal watchers talking. But Rose found herself in the middle of a cheating scandal back in 2019 that landed her on the front page of the worldwide tabloids and made her a household name.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Queen Elizabeth’s sister Princess Margaret struggled as a ‘spare,’ Princess Diana’s biographer claims

Being a royal “spare” comes with plenty of challenges no one is prepared for. And as the sister of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret experienced just that. Princess Diana’s biographer, Andrew Morton, recently penned a book about the late sibling titled “Elizabeth & Margaret: The Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters,” which explores their fierce devotion for each other, and the tensions they endured along the way.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Helen Mirren Praises Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Co-Star Zachary Levi

David F. Sandberg’s Shazam! earned $366 million at the box office, hardly massive by the standards of the superhero genre, but with a budget of under $100 million it was the DCEU’s cheapest installment and turned out to be the most profitable once the numbers were crunched. It also rode a wave of acclaim from both critics and audiences, so expectations have been raised for its sequel, Fury of the Gods.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren’ On ABC, Where The Dame Narrates Nature Footage Made Human With Goofy Voices

The BBC has shot thousands of hours of nature footage over the years, so they have an extensive vault of footage that’s never been seen. So what’s the best thing to do with it? Add funny human voices and make a sketch show out of it, of course! And then add Helen Mirren’s narration! That’s the idea behind When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Prince Andrew Breaks Queen Elizabeth’s Heart With Latest Action?

Did Prince Andrew‘s attempt to get back into Queen Elizabeth‘s good graces blow up in his face? That was one tabloid’s story not long back. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. ‘Cunning’ Prince Andrew Tried To Woo Queen Elizabeth With ‘Puppy Love’?. A recent edition of the National Enquirer reports “disgraced”...
Celebritiesromper.com

Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Nixed Princess Beatrice’s Original Name Choice

There’s one particular rule many royal watchers find especially fascinating: Royal parents-to-be traditionally ask Queen Elizabeth for her blessing about their baby’s name before the official announcement is made. And in the case of Princess Beatrice’s name, it sounds like she had to step in to prevent her granddaughter’s parents from giving a name she found “too yuppie.”
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Prince William Saddles Up and Returns to the Polo Field

Prince William is back on the horse. After over a year away from the polo pitch, the Duke of Cambridge made his return today for the 2021 Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup in Windsor Great Park. The match raised funds and awareness for charities William supports with his wife, Duchess Kate, including Centrepoint, East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH), Family Action, Fields in Trust, The Forward Trust, London AirAmbulance, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, and Tusk. The duke suited up in his navy and white uniform with a mallet in hand as he raced across the green on horseback.
CelebritiesExtra

Helen Mirren Reveals Her Favorite Genre

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Helen Mirren as she promoted “When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren,” which she narrates. While Helen seems to have done it all, is there a genre that she prefers? She said, “I love a gentle comedy. The absurdity of how we actually are. The ridiculous of us all.”

