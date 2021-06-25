Music on Norway Pond concert with Yellow Barn Friday
Music on Norway Pond continues its collaboration with Vermont’s Yellow Barn when the Music Haul comes back to the Hancock Common on Friday at 5 p.m. with this summer’s residents of their Young Artists Program. Imagine the energy of excellent young musicians, dedicated to their art, playing beloved works from such composers as Beethoven, Schubert, Janacek, and new works from their own resident composers to start the first weekend of official summer.www.ledgertranscript.com