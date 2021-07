Pokemon GO introduced the GO Battle League earlier last year and has seen a lot of different leagues and cups in the time since. The basic Great League, Ultra League, and Master League rotate around fairly often, but Niantic has also done a number of special cups here and there as well. We’ve seen ones like the Little Cup and even the ongoing right now Element Cup, but the latest one is definitely the most unique of the bunch. That one is known as the Bidoof Cup that is a one day only event as part of the celebration now known as Bidoof Day.