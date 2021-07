This might be the only one of its kind. The desire to drift just about anything is nothing new. Typically, though, it's low-slung sports cars circling the track billowing smoke from their rear tires. SUVs? Not so much, likely due in part to their tendency to tip over. That being said, not all SUVs (or their drivers) are created equal, proof of which is this manual-swapped, driftin' Cadillac Escalade.